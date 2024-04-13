Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) PT Raised to $17.00

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CDLX. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Cardlytics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Craig Hallum raised Cardlytics from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of CDLX opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79. Cardlytics has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $20.52.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $89.17 million during the quarter. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 43.56%.

In other news, COO Amit Gupta sold 72,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $443,213.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,342 shares in the company, valued at $624,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 12,460 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $170,577.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,355 shares in the company, valued at $976,849.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Amit Gupta sold 72,658 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $443,213.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,272 shares of company stock worth $616,010 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Cardlytics by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 238.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 7.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 186.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

