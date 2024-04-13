Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alpine Immune Sciences has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.33.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ALPN

Alpine Immune Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALPN opened at $64.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.58 and a beta of 1.14. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $64.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.96.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.47. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 15.54% and a negative net margin of 54.66%. The firm had revenue of $30.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 745.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 99.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 23.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product pipeline includes Povetacicept, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and Acazicolcept, a dual inhibitor of the CD28 and ICOS T cell costimulatory pathways that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.