Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

IONS has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.08.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $41.74 on Tuesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $34.32 and a one year high of $54.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.74 and a 200-day moving average of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 0.39.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.72. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 46.32% and a negative return on equity of 90.29%. The company had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 113.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 23,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total transaction of $1,160,244.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,138 shares in the company, valued at $8,597,193.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Onaiza Cadoret-Manier sold 5,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $280,536.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,700.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 23,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total transaction of $1,160,244.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,138 shares in the company, valued at $8,597,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,734 shares of company stock worth $4,724,226. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,806,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,411,000 after purchasing an additional 605,747 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,678,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,088,000 after acquiring an additional 521,564 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,872,000 after acquiring an additional 593,051 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,616,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856,353 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,255,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,265,000 after acquiring an additional 497,077 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

See Also

