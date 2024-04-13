JMP Securities Increases Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $80.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JMP Securities from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SCHW. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup lowered Charles Schwab from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.53.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $70.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.57 and a 200-day moving average of $62.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $72.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.37%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $4,628,977.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 61,251,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,704,959.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $4,628,977.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,251,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,704,959.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $637,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 581,457 shares in the company, valued at $41,207,857.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,584 shares of company stock valued at $14,200,769. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

