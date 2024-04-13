Wells Fargo & Company Raises American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $250.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the payment services company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a $221.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $201.62.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $218.20 on Wednesday. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $231.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $157.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $2,342,945.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,480.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $2,342,945.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,480.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

