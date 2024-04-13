Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.54.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SBRA shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $13.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.00, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.16. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,400.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabra Health Care REIT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. CWM LLC lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 363.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

(Get Free Report

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.