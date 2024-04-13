Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $107.00 target price on the stock.

AXSM has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.67.

Shares of AXSM opened at $69.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.63. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $55.02 and a twelve month high of $98.40.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $71.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.38 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 88.41% and a negative return on equity of 70.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 24,662 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,904,892.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $2,089,327.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,756 shares in the company, valued at $8,416,693.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 24,662 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,904,892.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,220,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 24.2% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 18.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 237,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,603,000 after acquiring an additional 37,843 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 403.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 15,176 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $10,427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

