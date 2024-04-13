ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Price Target Raised to $108.00

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $95.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ARM has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ARM from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on ARM from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on ARM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on ARM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ARM from $100.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of 87.00.

ARM Trading Down 3.7 %

ARM opened at 126.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 126.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is 84.43. ARM has a 52-week low of 46.50 and a 52-week high of 164.00.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.25 by 0.04. The company had revenue of 824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 762.50 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ARM will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ARM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARM. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the 4th quarter valued at $480,194,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the third quarter valued at about $339,965,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the third quarter worth about $242,812,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,896,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,092,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

