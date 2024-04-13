ALX Oncology’s (ALXO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $14.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXO opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. ALX Oncology has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $17.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.58.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts forecast that ALX Oncology will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ALX Oncology news, CEO Jason Lettmann purchased 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $49,764.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,022.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ALX Oncology news, insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $223,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 628,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,006,202.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason Lettmann purchased 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $49,764.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,022.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 50.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,129,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,705,000 after purchasing an additional 16,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,133,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,060,000 after purchasing an additional 691,410 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,788,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,434,000 after purchasing an additional 120,136 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,643,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,502,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,371,000 after purchasing an additional 494,173 shares during the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

