Craig Hallum Raises AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Price Target to $20.00

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on AudioEye from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on AudioEye from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

NASDAQ:AEYE opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AudioEye has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $15.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.92.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 27.55% and a negative net margin of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $7.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that AudioEye will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of AudioEye by 4,864.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AudioEye by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

