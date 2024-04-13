Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Receives $111.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.91.

TER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Teradyne

In other news, Director Ernest E. Maddock purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.07 per share, for a total transaction of $94,070.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,762.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $182,928.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,229.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ernest E. Maddock acquired 1,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.07 per share, with a total value of $94,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,762.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 11,797 shares of company stock worth $1,248,237 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,285,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,386,000 after buying an additional 89,511 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Teradyne by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,566,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,571,000 after purchasing an additional 229,924 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,533,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,677,000 after purchasing an additional 437,054 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Teradyne by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,423,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,640,000 after purchasing an additional 131,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,432,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,254,000 after purchasing an additional 106,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of TER stock opened at $105.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.27. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $119.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 1.56.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 17.58%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

