MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Receives C$59.86 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$59.86.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$71.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$71.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on MTY
MTY Food Group Stock Down 9.9 %
MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C($0.32). MTY Food Group had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of C$280.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$272.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that MTY Food Group will post 4.0447761 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MTY Food Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is 24.24%.
MTY Food Group Company Profile
MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MTY Food Group
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- What are earnings reports?
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 3 Key Stocks Helping to Drive the EV Race
Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.