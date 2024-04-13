MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Receives C$59.86 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$59.86.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$71.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$71.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Shares of TSE MTY opened at C$45.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.56. MTY Food Group has a 52 week low of C$44.48 and a 52 week high of C$68.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$52.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$53.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.98.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C($0.32). MTY Food Group had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of C$280.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$272.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that MTY Food Group will post 4.0447761 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTY Food Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

