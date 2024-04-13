Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $168.89.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GPC

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.5 %

GPC opened at $145.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $174.91.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $503,490.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genuine Parts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 9.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,448,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 63.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,949,000 after buying an additional 30,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Genuine Parts by 195.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,408,000 after buying an additional 75,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Free Report

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.