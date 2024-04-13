Reviewing Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) & Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI – Get Free Report) and Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Pioneer Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Meridian pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Meridian pays out 43.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Meridian has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Meridian is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pioneer Bankshares and Meridian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Meridian $168.55 million 0.60 $13.24 million $1.15 7.90

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Meridian has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Bankshares.

58.6% of Meridian shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of Pioneer Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Meridian shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Pioneer Bankshares and Meridian, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Meridian 0 1 0 0 2.00

Meridian has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.17%. Given Meridian’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Meridian is more favorable than Pioneer Bankshares.

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Bankshares and Meridian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A Meridian 7.86% 8.54% 0.59%

Risk & Volatility

Pioneer Bankshares has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meridian has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Meridian beats Pioneer Bankshares on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pioneer Bankshares

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pioneer Bank, Inc. that provides various banking and related financial services to individual consumers, small to medium size businesses, and professional community in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, which include business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its personal loans comprise personal installment and single-pay, and auto loans; and business loans consists of operating capital, equipment loans, investment properties, lines of credit, business expansion, and property acquisition or construction, as well as home mortgage and home equity loans. The company also provides credit and debit cards, safe deposit boxes, online and mobile banking tools, merchant services, and cash management services. In addition, it offers investment products, such as individual retirement accounts, 529 college savings plans, small business investment strategies, fixed and variable annuities, and personalized investment advisory services, as well as securities and insurance products and services. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Stanley, Virginia.

About Meridian

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also provides commercial and industrial loans comprising business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, shared national credits, and other financing; commercial real estate, and land development and construction loans for residential and commercial projects; and consumer and home equity lending, private banking, merchant, and title and land settlement services. In addition, the company operates and originates mortgage loans for 1-4 family dwellings; and offers real estate holding, investment advisory, and equipment leasing services, as well as financial planning and wealth management services. Meridian Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

