NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

NB Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ NBBK opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.81. NB Bancorp has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $14.85.

Insider Activity at NB Bancorp

In other news, EVP Paul A. Evangelista acquired 2,500 shares of NB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $35,225.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 17,566 shares in the company, valued at $247,504.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Joseph R. Nolan, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,100 shares in the company, valued at $136,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Evangelista bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $35,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 17,566 shares in the company, valued at $247,504.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 53,740 shares of company stock valued at $746,205.

Institutional Trading of NB Bancorp

NB Bancorp Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBBK. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in NB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $7,232,000. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $4,238,000. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new stake in NB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,076,000. Farley Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in NB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,076,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,074,000.

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

