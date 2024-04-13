Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Given Peer Perform Rating at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research reiterated their peer perform rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.08.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CWK opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average of $9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -58.15 and a beta of 1.34. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $11.76.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 7,734,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $75,338,451.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,098,001 shares in the company, valued at $166,534,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,865.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 7,734,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $75,338,451.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,098,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,534,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cushman & Wakefield

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,678,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,245 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,232,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,408,000 after acquiring an additional 834,176 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,967,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,542,000 after acquiring an additional 77,255 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,073,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,400,000 after acquiring an additional 825,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 258.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,049,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084,634 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.