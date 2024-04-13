KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Given New $112.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JMP Securities from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KKR. Barclays increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.64.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $97.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.76. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.79 and a 12 month high of $103.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.64 million. As a group, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.18%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 571,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,285,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,017,175. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 571,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,285,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,017,175. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 219.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,206,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,342,742,000 after purchasing an additional 11,134,363 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,209,457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192,928 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $649,798,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $344,354,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at $135,437,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

