Bank of America Upgrades Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has $9.00 price target on the mining company’s stock.

HBM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.75.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

NYSE HBM opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $8.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average of $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.0074 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 475.3% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,602,687 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802,687 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 517.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543,730 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970,160 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,618,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,998,581 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,000,946 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,627 shares during the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Featured Stories

