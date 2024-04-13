Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Lowered to $315.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CHTR. Benchmark dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Charter Communications from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $388.67.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Charter Communications

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $260.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $258.56 and a 1-year high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 32.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charter Communications

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,948,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 354.7% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 11,805 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,411,000. Finally, Kinetic Partners Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 51.3% during the third quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP now owns 177,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,200,000 after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.