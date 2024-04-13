VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Short Interest Down 45.7% in March

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decrease of 45.7% from the March 15th total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Down 1.3 %
VFLO opened at $31.49 on Friday. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $32.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.73.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0087 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 3 Key Stocks Helping to Drive the EV Race
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.