VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Short Interest Down 45.7% in March

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decrease of 45.7% from the March 15th total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

VFLO opened at $31.49 on Friday. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $32.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.73.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0087 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 47.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,359,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,320,000 after acquiring an additional 757,905 shares in the last quarter. Financial Designs Corp bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,257,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,312,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 4th quarter worth $672,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 4th quarter worth $368,000.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

