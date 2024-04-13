CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Raised to $225.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $222.00 to $225.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CME has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a sell rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CME Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a $210.00 price target (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $215.70.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME stock opened at $209.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.98 and its 200 day moving average is $211.41. CME Group has a 12 month low of $175.73 and a 12 month high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. CME Group’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 51.86%.

Institutional Trading of CME Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,074,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in CME Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,118,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,867,000 after purchasing an additional 46,021 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,986,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,986,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

