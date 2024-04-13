Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) PT Raised to $18.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HOOD. Mizuho lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a market perform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.15.

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.95 and a beta of 1.69. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.40.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.73 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $4,667,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 916,267 shares in the company, valued at $10,995,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $4,667,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,212,150 shares of company stock worth $33,495,819 over the last quarter. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,261,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,702 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 34,936,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,325 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,205,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,012 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,297,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,986 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,981,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,337,000 after purchasing an additional 943,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

