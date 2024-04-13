JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL)

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.75 to $20.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.84.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OWL opened at $18.54 on Tuesday. Blue Owl Capital has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $19.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.32. The firm has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $494.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.77 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 560.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Path Solutions 2020 L.P Glide sold 4,500,000 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $71,145,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,767,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,931,000 after buying an additional 1,349,425 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,480,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,162,000 after buying an additional 281,324 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,177,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,347,000 after buying an additional 3,565,657 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,301,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,538,000 after buying an additional 204,662 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,240,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,701,000 after buying an additional 238,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Further Reading

