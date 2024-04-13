C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas reiterated a neutral rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.57.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $70.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $69.11 and a 12-month high of $106.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.42 and its 200 day moving average is $80.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.72.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.30). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.61%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 90.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

