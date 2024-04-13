JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Target Price to $60.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.75.
Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance
Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.38). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.12%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $112,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,118 shares in the company, valued at $287,836.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 908.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,181,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth about $201,232,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,715,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $906,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,296 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 94.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,841,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,249,000 after purchasing an additional 892,933 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth about $38,875,000. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.
Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.
