Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Performance

Shares of DKL stock opened at $38.01 on Tuesday. Delek Logistics Partners has a one year low of $36.50 and a one year high of $58.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.43 and its 200 day moving average is $44.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 2.07.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 12.37% and a negative return on equity of 102.99%. The company had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.51 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek Logistics Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is presently 145.52%.

Institutional Trading of Delek Logistics Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 11,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,064,000 after buying an additional 16,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,537,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP provides gathering, pipeline, transportation, and other services for crude oil, intermediates, refined products, natural gas, storage, wholesale marketing, terminalling water disposal and recycling customers in the United States. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities that provide crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling, and storage services, as well as crude oil transportation services to third parties.

Featured Articles

