Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.60.

SAIC opened at $123.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.65 and its 200-day moving average is $124.11. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $95.43 and a 52-week high of $145.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.01). Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.72%.

In related news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $95,486.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,162.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the first quarter valued at $978,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 32.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 8,926 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

