Cue Biopharma’s (CUE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

NASDAQ CUE opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average is $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.02. Cue Biopharma has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $5.12.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,381,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,622,000 after acquiring an additional 90,998 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,132,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,999 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 61.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 729,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 276,677 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 361.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 651,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 510,142 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 399.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 602,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 481,735 shares during the period. 35.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate tumor-specific T cells within the body to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.

