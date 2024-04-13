Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on STRA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $103.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $120.50.

STRA stock opened at $98.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.39. Strategic Education has a 52 week low of $64.53 and a 52 week high of $111.95.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The health services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $302.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.48 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

In other news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 3,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $356,262.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,886,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 12,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total value of $1,230,591.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,488,850.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 3,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $356,262.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,886,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRA. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Strategic Education by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,938 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 12,636 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Strategic Education by 152.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,965 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Strategic Education by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,676 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the third quarter worth $915,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

