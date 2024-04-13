Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. ATB Capital set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of SES stock opened at C$11.56 on Monday. Secure Energy Services has a one year low of C$5.81 and a one year high of C$11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.58.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.20. Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of C$451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$429.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Secure Energy Services will post 0.6699029 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

In related news, Director Rene Amirault sold 731,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total value of C$8,302,496.78. In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 12,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total transaction of C$137,356.34. Also, Director Rene Amirault sold 731,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total transaction of C$8,302,496.78. Insiders have sold a total of 751,914 shares of company stock valued at $8,529,853 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

