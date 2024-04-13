Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.29.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,002,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,688,174,000 after purchasing an additional 60,511 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,961,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,044,341,000 after acquiring an additional 157,326 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,890,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $729,147,000 after acquiring an additional 45,705 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,044,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $376,933,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $97.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.83. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $82.81 and a 52 week high of $114.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.78 and a 200 day moving average of $95.01.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $387.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.33 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 8.07%. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 111.35%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Articles

