Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) PT Lowered to $10.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ARI has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.38.

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 67.73 and a current ratio of 67.74. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $8.94 and a 52-week high of $12.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average of $10.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.01%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 466.67%.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $458,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 541,675 shares in the company, valued at $6,202,178.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $765,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $793,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 5.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,841,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,657,000 after purchasing an additional 98,053 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 49,124 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000. Institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

