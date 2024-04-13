Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $32.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Antero Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Antero Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.92.

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $29.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 3.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.10 and its 200-day moving average is $25.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $30.90.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $6,004,774.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,550,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $6,004,774.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,550,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 206,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $5,412,474.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,793,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,187,525.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 467,280 shares of company stock valued at $12,153,605. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Antero Resources by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,910 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,589 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,676 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

