Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target to $460.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a market perform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $441.00.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $413.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $279.85 and a twelve month high of $440.67. The company has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $414.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.70.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 34.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

In related news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,159.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,159.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.98, for a total value of $154,377.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,454.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,161 shares of company stock valued at $35,560,647. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

