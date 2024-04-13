Short Interest in Vast Renewables Limited (NASDAQ:VSTE) Drops By 46.8%

Vast Renewables Limited (NASDAQ:VSTE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 46.8% from the March 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 329,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Vast Renewables Trading Down 11.2 %

VSTE stock opened at $5.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.38. Vast Renewables has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vast Renewables

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vast Renewables stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vast Renewables Limited (NASDAQ:VSTE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Vast Renewables as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Vast Renewables Company Profile

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

