Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Receives $145.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.20.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WAB shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Redburn Atlantic cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $146.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.31 and a 200 day moving average of $125.37. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $91.89 and a 12 month high of $151.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 10.34%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Insider Activity at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

In related news, VP David L. Deninno sold 6,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $895,975.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,535 shares in the company, valued at $8,887,201.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 40,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $5,655,595.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,019 shares in the company, valued at $17,298,931.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 6,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $895,975.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,887,201.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,964 shares of company stock worth $8,924,584. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1,292.4% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

