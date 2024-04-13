Head-To-Head Analysis: Dakota Gold (DC) and Its Rivals

Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report) is one of 98 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Dakota Gold to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Dakota Gold and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dakota Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Dakota Gold Competitors 900 2280 2826 104 2.35

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 34.92%. Given Dakota Gold’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dakota Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dakota Gold N/A -$36.45 million -5.94 Dakota Gold Competitors $6.93 billion $1.11 billion 8.73

This table compares Dakota Gold and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Dakota Gold’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Dakota Gold. Dakota Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.4% of Dakota Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.0% of Dakota Gold shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dakota Gold and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dakota Gold N/A -37.78% -36.42% Dakota Gold Competitors 26.96% -3.63% -3.59%

Volatility & Risk

Dakota Gold has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dakota Gold’s competitors have a beta of 0.47, indicating that their average stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dakota Gold competitors beat Dakota Gold on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Dakota Gold Company Profile

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, South Lead/Whistler Gulch, and Cambrian Unconformity Properties located Homestake Mining District, South Dakota. It also holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the Barrick Option and the Richmond Hill Option projects situated in Homestake Mining District, South Dakota. Dakota Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Lead, South Dakota.

