Brokerages Set Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Price Target at $22.25

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ACRS stock opened at $1.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.15. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $85.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.22.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 283.15% and a negative return on equity of 64.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACRS. Velan Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,850,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 4,082.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,587,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,722,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,311 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 9,578.7% in the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,261,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,392 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $8,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

