Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Receives $29.78 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.78.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dropbox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities lowered Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Dropbox from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $22.99 on Monday. Dropbox has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.52 and its 200 day moving average is $27.57.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Dropbox had a net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 120.82%. The firm had revenue of $635.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.77 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,039 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $169,076.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 233,988 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,620,391.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 434,761 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,129,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,039 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,757. Corporate insiders own 25.78% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 424.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 29,175.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

