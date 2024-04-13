ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Receives $11.13 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the three research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on ADTRAN from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on ADTRAN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ADTRAN to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.
ADTN stock opened at $4.72 on Monday. ADTRAN has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $11.02. The firm has a market cap of $373.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $225.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.45 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 21.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ADTRAN will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.
