Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $47.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 1.4 %

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $40.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $46.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.81 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 14.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.70%.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $306,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,925.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 5,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $225,055.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,133 shares in the company, valued at $487,867.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $306,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,925.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,022 shares of company stock valued at $744,893 over the last three months. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 50.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 453.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

