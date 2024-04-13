Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.60.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KVYO. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Klaviyo

In other news, insider Landon Edmond sold 3,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $85,611.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,117.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the third quarter worth $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 20,305.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the third quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the third quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo Price Performance

Klaviyo stock opened at $23.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.07. Klaviyo has a fifty-two week low of $22.82 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $201.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.02 million. On average, analysts forecast that Klaviyo will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Klaviyo Company Profile

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

Featured Stories

