Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

SG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sweetgreen from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sweetgreen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

NYSE SG opened at $22.73 on Monday. Sweetgreen has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average of $13.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 2.20.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.04 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sweetgreen will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sweetgreen news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $52,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,987,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Sweetgreen news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 10,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $123,456.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 432,393 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,716. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $52,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,987,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,555 shares of company stock worth $2,266,739 in the last three months. 22.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Sweetgreen by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,291,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,350,000 after buying an additional 3,141,070 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 1,435.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,674,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,679,000 after buying an additional 1,565,700 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its holdings in Sweetgreen by 421.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,262,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after buying an additional 1,020,265 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Sweetgreen by 1,009.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,009,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,653,000 after purchasing an additional 918,656 shares during the period. Finally, Teca Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter valued at $8,475,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

