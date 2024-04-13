Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Tuniu Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of TOUR opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tuniu has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $2.06.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tuniu had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $14.08 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tuniu

Tuniu Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOUR. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Tuniu by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,771,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 23,534 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tuniu by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 16,660 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Tuniu by 1,140.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 139,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 127,806 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tuniu in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tuniu by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,532,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after buying an additional 19,284 shares during the period.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

