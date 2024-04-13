Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.
Tuniu Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of TOUR opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tuniu has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $2.06.
Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tuniu had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $14.08 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tuniu
Tuniu Company Profile
Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.
