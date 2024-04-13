Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) PT Lowered to $40.00

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TWST has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Twist Bioscience Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $30.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.62. Twist Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.59 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 78.44% and a negative return on equity of 32.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, Director Robert Chess sold 4,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $143,767.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,631.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,128 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $37,810.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,272,219.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 4,110 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $143,767.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,169 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,631.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,037 shares of company stock valued at $384,092. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 13,308 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,692,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,696,000 after acquiring an additional 358,217 shares during the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

