Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Lowered to $585.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ULTA. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $665.00 to $595.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $583.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $570.70.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $442.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $520.62 and its 200-day moving average is $466.67. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $368.02 and a one year high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 26.74 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total value of $11,027,870.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,936.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $176,753,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

