Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the data storage provider's stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered Western Digital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Western Digital from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Western Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Western Digital from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.78.

WDC opened at $72.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.29. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $31.97 and a 12 month high of $76.92.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Western Digital will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $185,227.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,604.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Western Digital news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $185,227.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,604.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $33,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 57,050 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,893,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 614 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,156 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

