Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Vital Farms’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Vital Farms from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on VITL

Vital Farms Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Vital Farms stock opened at $25.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Vital Farms has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $25.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Vital Farms had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $135.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vital Farms will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Vital Farms

In other news, Director Karl Khoury sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $85,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,317.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Karl Khoury sold 4,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $85,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,317.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 7,462,777 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $188,509,747.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,509,747.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,699,418 shares of company stock valued at $193,358,927 in the last 90 days. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Farms

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,702,000 after purchasing an additional 261,295 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,569,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,808,000 after purchasing an additional 89,772 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,062,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,884,000 after purchasing an additional 413,475 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,019,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,174,000 after purchasing an additional 524,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,741,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,522,000 after purchasing an additional 162,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Farms

(Get Free Report)

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.