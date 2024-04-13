WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $32.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised WesBanco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.75.

WesBanco Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $19.84 and a 12-month high of $32.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.00.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $221.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.70 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 19.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that WesBanco will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in WesBanco by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 84,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in WesBanco by 17.5% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in WesBanco by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in WesBanco by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in WesBanco by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 49,420 shares during the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

