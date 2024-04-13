Chardan Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS)

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VFS. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of VinFast Auto in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BTIG Research began coverage on VinFast Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of VinFast Auto in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Get VinFast Auto alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on VFS

VinFast Auto Stock Performance

Shares of VFS opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. VinFast Auto has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $93.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.29.

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $436.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.34 million. Equities analysts predict that VinFast Auto will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in VinFast Auto during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto during the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto during the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

VinFast Auto Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VinFast Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VinFast Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.